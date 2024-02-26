News you can trust since 1854
Man admits driving without due care and attention in Berwick

A driver who failed to stop when requested by Berwick police has appeared in court.
By Ian Smith
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:55 GMT
Magistrates heard that police were on patrol in the Northumberland Road area of Tweedmouth on September 15 when they requested Danny Hardyman to stop.

The court heard that officers spoke to the defendant on Billendean Terrace and repeatedly asked him to turn his car engine off. An officer tried to remove the car key but the defendant drove to the Eastcliffe area.

Magistrates were told two more police officers were concerned he was driving at them but, in mitigation, the court heard that while the defendant was driving without due care, he had not seen the officers.

Berwick magistrates' court.Berwick magistrates' court.
The 33-year-old, of Horden, Peterlee, admitted failing to stop, driving without due care and attention, failing to provide a breath test, possession of cannabis, driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Magistrates imposed a three year driving ban, a community order and fines and costs totalling £399.