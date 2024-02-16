Man admits causing death by dangerous driving after Blyth teenagers die in Cramlington crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Garry Robinson has been warned he faces a "lengthy" period behind bars over the collision that killed Connor Lapworth, 18, and Corey Mavin, 15.
The three-vehicle smash, on December 22 last year in Cramlington, also left two people seriously injured.
At Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, February 15, Robinson, 41, of no fixed address, who appeared via a video link to prison in a wheelchair, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He will be sentenced in May and was further remanded in custody.
Judge Gavin Doig told him: "You have pleaded guilty to four very serious charges and a lengthy and immediate custodial sentence is inevitable.
“Before that can be imposed on you, there is further work to be done by the prosecution and by your lawyers on your behalf.
"You will be produced at court on the second of May for your sentencing hearing.
“The fact I am adjourning your case for a pre-sentence report is not an indication of what the sentence will be.
“As you know and as I have already said, a lengthy and immediate custodial sentence is inevitable for these very serious offences."
Police were called to a three-vehicle collision on the A192 Hartford Bank, in Cramlington, around 9.30pm on December 22.
It was reported that a Suzuki Vitara, a Range Rover Evoque and a Ford Focus had collided.
Connor and Corey, both from Blyth, had been in the Suzuki. A 17-year-old, also in the Suzuki, and the 36-year-old woman driving the Range Rover suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.