Man admits being drunk and disorderly in Berwick
A man has admitted being drunk and disorderly in Berwick town centre.
Keith Scott, 38, pleaded guilty to the offence at Berwick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Magistrates heard the defendant, of no fixed abode, was seen lying in the street on Marygate in the early hours of February 16.
When spoken to by police officers, he launched ‘a tirade of swear words’. He was warned but the obscenities continued and he was arrested.
He was given a six month conditional discharge and told to pay costs totalling £111.