Some of the weapons handed in to Northumbria Police.

Last week police forces across the country took part in Operation Sceptre – a coordinated effort to clampdown on knife crime and violence.

More than 210 knives and other potentially dangerous items, ranging from kitchen knives to machetes and swords, were handed in to Northumbria Police stations.

Dedicated searches and weapons sweeps were also carried out, as well as targeted arrests of suspects believed to be involved in this time of criminality – with 79 arrested in connection with a range of offences.

Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison with one of the surrender bins.

Throughout the week seven knife surrender bins were placed at stations around the Force – including one at Bedlington.

Officers also visited 50 schools across the region to help educate young people about the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

More than 5,000 leaflets were handed out in schools and communities.

The operation has been praised by the force’s Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison, who said this type of work is ongoing to ensure the North East remains a safe place to live, work and visit for everyone.

He said: “This activity is only a small part of the proactive work constantly ongoing to reduce the impact of this type of offending, support victims and educate communities.

“Knife crime and any form of criminality linked to it has no place in our region and we will continue to target suspects, seize dangerous weapons and support those impacted by such devastating crimes.

“Thankfully, in our region we do see lower levels of knife crime than comparative areas of the country, however this does not mean we are complacent – our stance is unwavering and we proactively work with colleagues in other organisations including local authorities, health, education, transport, probation and charities to share information and reduce violence in our communities.

“We really do urge anyone with concerns about knife crime to get in touch with police. By speaking up and acting now you could help save a life.”

Search warrants were also executed last week resulting in the seizure of a significant quantity of Class A drugs, 16 knives, eight machetes, an extendable baton, a pair of nunchucks and a push dagger.

A Force-wide joint operation with Nexus was also carried out with officers deployed at Metro stations around the region.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said: “Knife crime is real – but there is lots happening in our region to drive it down and keep our region a safe one.

"My Violence Reduction Unit team will keep getting in front of kids in schools and educating them on the realities, the dangers and the devastation having a knife in your pocket can bring.

"And this prevention work supports all the activity from Northumbria Police from amnesties to arrests.

"The fight against knife crime here in the North East will not stop.”