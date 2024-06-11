Lynemouth knifeman jailed after stabbing victim multiple times in kitchen
Tony Gibbinson was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder following a three-day trial in February.
The 49-year-old, of Church Square, Lynemouth, had been out drinking with the victim on the evening of August 29 last year but left the group after a row.
Later that evening, at around 7.30pm, Gibbinson entered the victim’s Lynemouth property without warning and armed with a knife in order to reignite the argument.
Despite the attempted intervention of others in the kitchen, where the attack took place, Gibbinson stabbed his victim multiple times, causing serious injuries to his forearm and chin.
He was arrested and charged by Northumbria Police soon after.
Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Ross Davies said: “There is never any excuse for violence of any kind in our communities, and this was a shocking incident.
“The victim, who was subjected to a savage attack in his own home, has been through a horrifying ordeal, and I hope today offers some closure as he takes the first step forward with the rest of his life.
“This was a real team effort from all involved to detain Gibbinson and swiftly bring him before the courts.
“I am pleased that the jury have been able to convict Gibbinson for this despicable crime and he will now spend a significant period of time in prison.
“We will continue to do everything we can to target perpetrators and bring effective justice against them.”