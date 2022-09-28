The incident took place outside Longsands Après in Bridge Street at about 2.40am on Sunday, September 25 and police organised for the window to be boarded up for public safety.

This meant it could still open on Sunday and it was busy for the next two days as word spread about what happened and a number of people came along to show their support.

The business was able to get the window fixed on Monday. It has CCTV footage that it passed on to Northumbria Police, which is investigating the incident.

The boarded up window at Longsands Après in Morpeth on Sunday and the window back to normal after being fixed on Monday.

Co-owner Liz Dark said: “It was so unfortunate that the assault happened to take place outside our premises when we were closed.

“We were alerted that one of our front windows had been significantly damaged and we’re grateful to the police as by the time we arrived they had already sorted our window with the company they use to board up windows and that meant we could open on Sunday.

“We were concerned about how long it would take for the widow to be fixed, but thankfully it didn’t take too long.

“We’re grateful for all the supportive comments and the people who came along as we were busy on both Sunday and Monday.

“People like the window to look outside when having a drink and they appreciate that we are a family-run independent business.”

Longsands started out as a clothing company, then added its café bar element. The Morpeth café bar opened last November.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We are investigating an assault at about 2.40am on Sunday, which occurred outside Longsands Après on Bridge Street, Morpeth.

“It was reported that two men were walking past the café when, for reasons to be established, one assaulted the other – causing substantial damage to the front window of the premises.

“It is believed that all parties were known to each other and inquiries are on-going to identify both the victim and the offender.