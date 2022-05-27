David Carey, of Longbenton.

As a result David Carey, 39, was in breach of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order imposed five years ago for 13 separate indecent images offences.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that he was also found in possession of an iPod which when examined showed he had searched for child pornography.

Prosecutor Jemima Stephenson said that Carey first breached the order in December by not informing police he had gained access to the internet in the library.

Ms Stephenson said: "This offence concerns the defendant using computers with internet access at the Whitley Bay library on a number of occasions.

"The library system recorded the defendant used the computers on seven separate occasions on the 10th, 11th, 13th, 15th, 18th, 21st and 22nd of December."

The court heard that Carey eventually raised suspicions of the staff after he told them he'd previously been investigated by the police.

Ms Stephenson added: "On the 14th of December 2021 in the early hours of the morning on that day, a police officer was responding to a number of 999 calls made by the defendant.

"She located the defendant sat on a bench. When she approached him he placed a pink iPod in his pocket.

"He initially only provided an old mobile phone. When further questioned he did then provide the pink iPod.

"A search was carried out at his home address and a further iPod was found and also a sim card.

"Neither of these had been registered with the police.

"Search history indicated the defendant may have been trying to access child pornography."

Carey, of Langdale Close in Longbenton, Newcastle, who has two previous convictions against him, was convicted of two counts of breaching his SHPO.

Joe Culley, mitigating, said the defendant had been suffering after the loss of his mother last year who died in 'suspicious' circumstances.

Mr Culley added: "What's curious about this case is the defendant committed serious offences in 2017.

"He then is on a sex offenders accredited programme and he made every single appointment and complied very well."

Judge Penny Moreland told Carey: "You were found to be in possession of a mobile device that evidence indicates you had been searching for indecent images of children.

"When you search for indecent images of children, you are looking for pictures of real children, victims of sexual abuse in order for you to gain pleasure."

However, the judge said she was just persuaded that she could suspend his term of imprisonment.