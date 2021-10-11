Knifeman who slashed ex's mum is jailed

Connor Richards was jailed for two years following a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

Connor Richards had grabbed his ex by the throat and squeezed "in an effort to strangle her" during a row over who would go to the shop.

The 21-year-old brute then headbutted her, called her names and grabbed her before he finally left the house.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Richards returned 15 minutes later to collect his bank card and bumped into his victim's mother, who confronted him over what had happened and asked if he thought his behaviour was "acceptable".

The angry mum went to grab at him and in response, Richards started "bouncing around", like he wanted a fight and then lunged forward with a knife.

The blade caused a "gaping wound" to the mum's top lip which has left a permanent scar.

Richards, of Cloverhill Close, Cramlington, admitted common assault and unlawful wounding.

His ex said in a statement she was left "terrified" of what Richards was capable of and "shocked" by what he did.

Her mum said: "I treated Connor like a son.

"There were no signs he was capable of doing this.

"I am expecting to be scarred for life.

"This devastates me."

The court heard Richards has mental health problems, a history of drug misuse and is "extremely apologetic".

Judge Robert Adams accepted Richards acted "out of character" and sentenced him to two years behind bars.

Judge Adams said: "You slashed someone's face with a knife, causing permanent injury of the upper lip and an unsightly scar."