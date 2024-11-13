Knife surrender bins in place at police stations in Alnwick, Berwick, Bedlington and Blyth as part of week-long crime crackdown

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:04 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 12:05 GMT
A week-long crackdown on knife crime is being carried out by police with a focus on seizing dangerous weapons and locating wanted offenders and educating young people about the dangers of carrying knives.

Operation Sceptre runs until Sunday, November 17.

Knife surrender bins are in place at a number of stations, including Bedlington, Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham.

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, the Force’s Knife Crime Lead, said: “As a Force we are absolutely committed to tackling knife-crime and the devastating impact it has on our communities.

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, Northumbria Police’s Knife Crime Lead.

“Prevention is one of our key priorities, and central to this is educating younger people on the dangers of becoming involved in this type of criminality – and changing attitudes towards carrying weapons.

“The activity this week, very much builds on the work we carryout throughout the year with our partners to combat knife crime.

“This is not something policing can tackle alone – everyone can play their part in keeping our region safe.”

