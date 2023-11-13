News you can trust since 1854
Knife surrender bin set up by Northumbria Police in Bedlington as part of week's action against knife crime

Northumbria Police has installed a red bin at its station in Bedlington where people can safely dispose of knives and blades throughout this week.
By Craig Buchan
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 17:16 GMT
It is one of seven in the force area and will be in place until Sunday, November 19 as part of a nationwide week of police action to reduce knife crime.

The force says it will also be targeting suspects this week and staff from its violence reduction unit will be visiting schools and colleges in the area to speak to young people about knives.

Superintendent Scott Cowie said: “While enforcement activity is undoubtedly an important tool to help us seize items and put people before the courts, education is essential to change attitudes, highlight the potential consequences of carrying knives, and make sure the message is heard loud and clear that it is completely unacceptable to go out with a weapon.

The surrender bin has been set up at the police station in Bedlington. (Photo by Google)The surrender bin has been set up at the police station in Bedlington. (Photo by Google)
“I would also ask people to work with us and play their part by bringing in unwanted knives and sharp objects into our surrender bins and making sure that suspicious behaviour is reported.

“We would also ask families to continue to have conversations about the dangers of carrying knives. If you suspect someone is going out doing so to let us know so we can take positive action.”

​Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness added: “This week we want to see knives handed in, we want kids in schools to learn more around the risks and dangers, and we want those who are out there, who think it is okay to carry a knife to be caught.”