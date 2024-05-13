Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police has set up a knife surrender bin at its station in Bedlington.

Members of the public can dispose of knives and other sharp items at the station to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Bins, in place until Sunday, are also in place in Hexham, Wallsend, and other stations throughout the Northumbria Police area.

The initiative is part of Operation Sceptre, a week of action by the force against knife crime that will also see targeted patrols and searches take place.

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, Northumbria Police’s knife crime lead, with one of the surrender bins. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Chief Superintendent Joanne Park-Simmons, Northumbria Police’s knife crime lead, said: “Operation Sceptre is a great opportunity for us to carry out enhanced activity in this area, targeting offenders, getting weapons out of circulation, and educating young people on why they should under no circumstances be carrying knives.

“We are calling on the public to help us by playing their part. Please use the opportunity provided this week to hand in any unwanted knives or sharp objects so there is no chance that they can fall into the wrong hands.

“If you do have concerns about someone in possession of a knife, do not hesitate to contact us so that we can take the appropriate action or alternatively get in touch with Crimestoppers.

“And we would urge parents and carers to have those difficult conversations with youngsters about the huge dangers of carrying knives.

“Together, we can keep our region safe and further reduce knife crime incidents in our communities.”