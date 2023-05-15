Chief Supt Helena Barron with a knife surrender bin.

Operation Sceptre, which runs until Sunday, is a national week of action to tackle knife crime, dispel myths about carrying weapons and raise awareness.

Officers will carry out targeted patrols and searches, execute warrants and work with partners across transport hubs.

Colleagues in the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), run by Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, will also visit schools and colleges to engage with young people.

Surrender bins have been placed at seven stations across the force and police are encouraging members of the public to hand in any unwanted knives or sharp objects.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, Northumbria Police’s serious youth violence and knife crime lead, said: “Sadly, we have seen the devastation which can come from carrying a knife with lives lost, futures destroyed and families left heartbroken.

“Officers are carrying out work every single day to reduce the impact this type of offending has on our communities. And as part of Operation Sceptre, we will be building on this extensive work – reinforcing the message that it is completely unacceptable to carry a knife or weapon.

“We’ll be targeting offenders, seizing weapons and stepping up our patrols, while our partners will be delivering education inputs to young people about the dangers of carrying weapons.”

She added: “We’re also calling on our communities to help, and people can bring in any unwanted knives to one of our surrender bins so they can’t fall into the wrong hands.

“If you have any concerns about someone carrying a knife, please pass information to an officer, a trusted adult, or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

Kim McGuinness added: “Carrying or using a knife, or even associating yourself with those who do, is never acceptable, it’s that simple.

“We know knife crime is something that our communities are concerned about after recent incidents, so I hope they are reassured this is a top priority of ours and they’ll see how we are tackling and preventing it through weeks like this.”

Surrender bins are now at the following stations: Bedlington, Hexham, Southwick, Millbank, Gateshead, Forth Banks and Middle Engine Lane.