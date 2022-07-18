A team of police will work hand-in-hand with youth workers with the aim of stopping crime before it starts in Berwick, Alnwick, Morpeth, Amble, Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth, Cramlington and Seaton Valley.

The strategy has been drawn up by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness’s Violence Reduction Unit.

Ms McGuinness, said: “Violence is unacceptable at any time of the year, and now that summer has arrived, we all want to enjoy everything our region has to offer – especially now we are seeing some normality back in our lives.

"But, it’s so important to me that everyone feels safe and that support is readily available to those who need it. That’s why my Violence Reduction Unit has provided additional resources throughout the summer, to engage with individuals at the earliest opportunity and prevent crime before it starts.”

The funding will be used to increase police patrols in a bid to deter anti-social behaviour and reassure the public.

These patrol teams will be joined by dedicated youth workers who will provide advice and support where required, and ensure young people are enjoying themselves safely.

Officers will target areas known for anti-social behaviour to hopefully nip problems in the bud before they escalate into anything more serious. Where possible, youth workers will provide and deliver diversionary activities – such as sporting activities and music – giving youngsters a chance to mix, socialise and let off steam in a safe space.

Ms MGuinness added: “The aim of all the work is to engage the young people before crime has the opportunity to take place. We don’t want them turning to anti-social behaviour as a means to occupy themselves, and will prevent this by engaging and providing an alternative solution.

“We don’t want our communities to be victims of repeated or targeted anti-social behaviour throughout the summer – everyone should be able to enjoy the good weather