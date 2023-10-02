Killingworth drug dealer sentenced for using his football coach job as a front to distribute £1.2m of cocaine
David Borley, 40, was identified during an international investigation, which involved infiltrating encrypted devices, as belonging to a network that had supplied over 29kg of the Class A drug via a network of couriers.
He was arrested in January 2021 at the Blue Flames sports club, which he had been using as a safe location to receive and store illicit substances and where he worked as a football coach.
A ledger detailing £1m of criminal transactions was seized at the sports club, and a later search of Borley’s address on Angus Close in Killingworth revealed a £250,000 debtors list, 500g of cocaine, and 1kg of mixing agent.
Borley was convicted of possession with intent to supply cocaine at Newcastle Crown Court on February 4, 2023, and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine on June 6.
A judge handed down a 19-year sentence on Friday, September 29.
Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police, said: “Borley cared about making money and was not concerned with how these highly addictive and illegal substances affect the community and vulnerable users, who are often indebted and trapped in dangerous cycles of exploitation.
“Borley effectively used his position as a football coach to act as a front for his drug supply and I am pleased the courts have recognised the severity of his actions.
“This investigation was complex and the subsequent court proceedings have taken place over a number of years.
“Thanks to the determination and tenacity of officers and staff, Borley will be spending a lengthy time behind bars.”
DCI Michael added: “However, he did not act alone and in the coming weeks and months, his associates are also due to be sentenced and we hope the courts recognise the severity of the parts they played.
“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, we will continue to tackle organised crime and pursue those seeking to supply illegal substances.”