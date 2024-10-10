Judge rules that teenage killer of Northumberland girl Holly Newton can now be named
Holly Newton, 15, from Haltwhistle, was repeatedly stabbed in a Hexham alleyway after being followed by the then 16-year-old who had been unhappy following the breakdown of their relationship.
A judge has now lifted a reporting restriction which had banned the press from identifying him due to his age.
He said the existing automatic reporting restrictions imposed a ‘substantial and unreasonable restriction on the reporting of the proceedings’.
MacPhail, now 17, from Gateshead, is due to be sentenced on October 31 having been convicted of Holly’s murder following a six-week trial.
He was also found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent against a then 16-year-old boy as part of the attack on January 27 last year.
Holly’s family are campaigning for the crime to be classed as a domestic violence offence rather than a knife crime.