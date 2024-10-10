Judge rules that teenage killer of Northumberland girl Holly Newton can now be named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The killer of a Northumberland schoolgirl has been named as Logan MacPhail, following a judicial ruling made at Newcastle Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Newton, 15, from Haltwhistle, was repeatedly stabbed in a Hexham alleyway after being followed by the then 16-year-old who had been unhappy following the breakdown of their relationship.

A judge has now lifted a reporting restriction which had banned the press from identifying him due to his age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the existing automatic reporting restrictions imposed a ‘substantial and unreasonable restriction on the reporting of the proceedings’.

Logan MacPhail has been named as the killer of Northumberland schoolgirl Holly Newton. Picture: Northumbria Police

MacPhail, now 17, from Gateshead, is due to be sentenced on October 31 having been convicted of Holly’s murder following a six-week trial.

He was also found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent against a then 16-year-old boy as part of the attack on January 27 last year.

Holly’s family are campaigning for the crime to be classed as a domestic violence offence rather than a knife crime.