Judge rules that teenage killer of Northumberland girl Holly Newton can now be named

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 15:47 BST
The killer of a Northumberland schoolgirl has been named as Logan MacPhail, following a judicial ruling made at Newcastle Crown Court.

Holly Newton, 15, from Haltwhistle, was repeatedly stabbed in a Hexham alleyway after being followed by the then 16-year-old who had been unhappy following the breakdown of their relationship.

A judge has now lifted a reporting restriction which had banned the press from identifying him due to his age.

He said the existing automatic reporting restrictions imposed a ‘substantial and unreasonable restriction on the reporting of the proceedings’.

Logan MacPhail has been named as the killer of Northumberland schoolgirl Holly Newton. Picture: Northumbria PoliceLogan MacPhail has been named as the killer of Northumberland schoolgirl Holly Newton. Picture: Northumbria Police
Logan MacPhail has been named as the killer of Northumberland schoolgirl Holly Newton. Picture: Northumbria Police

MacPhail, now 17, from Gateshead, is due to be sentenced on October 31 having been convicted of Holly’s murder following a six-week trial.

He was also found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent against a then 16-year-old boy as part of the attack on January 27 last year.

Holly’s family are campaigning for the crime to be classed as a domestic violence offence rather than a knife crime.

