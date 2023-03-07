James Rutherford admitted murdering his brother when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

Gary Wilkie, 46, suffered eight stab wounds during the attack by James Rutherford, 35, in the early hours of August 2, last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that despite having different dads, the brothers had grown up together and were close.

Rutherford was intoxicated and had taken a "cocktail of drugs" in the hours before the murder, and had fallen asleep at a friend's house in Blyth, where Mr Wilkie had also been.

But when Rutherford, of no fixed abode, woke up he noticed his brother had taken his phone and some cash.

Prosecutor David Lamb KC told the court that the defendant went to find Mr Wilkie, and tracked him down at their grandmother's house.

Mr Lamb said: ""On the 1st of August last year, the day before the stabbing, there had been a dispute over £160 in cash and some possessions including a mobile telephone that had been taken from the defendant by Gary Wilkie whilst he [Rutherford] was intoxicated and asleep at his friend's flat.

The court heard that the grandmother was woken by the sound of the pair speaking downstairs in her kitchen, but Mr Wilkie left and was followed by Rutherford.

The pair made their way to Duke's Gardens in the town where Rutherford produced a knife from his waistband and launched the attack – which was captured on a Ring Doorbell camera.

Mr Wilkie was heard saying he did not have his money, but the defendant said he did not believe him.

Mr Lamb said: "Initially both the defendant and Gary Wilkie were stood upright and the defendant is holding the upper clothing of his brother while simultaneously stabbing with a knife in his right hand."Mr Wilkie then fell to the ground while Rutherford stood over him. He then inflicted a further two stab wounds, the court heard.

At one point Mr Wilkie told him "I'm bleeding" and Rutherford replied: "I know. Hope you f****** die".

Mr Lamb told the court that the victim was conscious for 20 minutes before he passed out, and never woke up.

Police arrived at the scene at 3.50am where they discovered Mr Wilkie on the floor conscious, but with substantial blood loss.

Despite the best efforts of medics and the police, Mr Wilkie was pronounced dead at the scene just after 4.30am.

A post-mortem revealed he had suffered eight stab wounds to the scalp, chest, arms, and left leg.

At an earlier hearing in November, Rutherford admitted murder and possession of a blade.

Judge Paul Sloan sentenced him to life behind bars with a minimum term of 17-and-a-half years.