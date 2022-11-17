James Rutherford admitted murdering his brother when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this week.

Police were called to the Duke’s Gardens area of Blyth in the early hours of August 2 and found Gary Wilkie, 46, with a serious stab wound to his leg.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but died a short time later.

Gary’s brother – James Rutherford, 35 – was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder and possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

And on Wednesday Rutherford, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to both offences at Newcastle Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on January 12.

Detective Inspector David Johnson, of Northumbria Police, said: “The last three months have been incredibly difficult for Gary’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time. We will continue to offer them any support they need.

“It was imperative that effective justice was served and, with the weight of evidence against Rutherford overwhelming, I am pleased he spared his family the anguish of having to prolong these proceedings further by taking this to trial.

“This is another tragic case that once again highlights the irreversible and devastating consequences of carrying a knife and I hope it sends out a strong message to the community.

“I would like to thank the victim’s family and the wider community for their support and cooperation throughout this investigation, as well as a team of detectives who worked diligently to pull together a strong prosecution case.”

Rutherford’s plea coincides with a national week of action – known as Operation Sceptre – which Northumbria Police is supporting, to reiterate the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

As part of the awareness week, which runs until November 20, officers are working with partners to carry out a range of activity from knife searches, targeting suspects and delivering educational inputs in schools and universities.