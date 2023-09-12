Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

32-year-old Samantha Oliver was convicted of nine counts of shoplifting and two counts of attempted shoplifting at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 11.

She was also ordered to pay compensation to victims after helping herself to thousands of pounds worth of goods from shops across Ashington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police’s search for Oliver led them to an address on Cheshire Close, Ashington, on Saturday, August 9, after a tip from the community.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Oliver was found guilty of nine counts of shoplifting and two counts of attempted shoplifting. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

An initial search of the address showed no sign of Oliver, but officers searched the property again and discovered her hiding in a divan bed base.

She was arrested and charged the same day.

Inspector Nick Went, of Northumbria Police’s harm reduction team, said: “This is a fantastic result for our communities and sees a persistent and repeat offender sent to prison.

“This is one example of what can be achieved through swift and efficient police work, and I am very grateful to our criminal justice colleagues that have supported us with the quick imposition of a custodial sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A big thanks to the officers involved who trusted their instincts that told them that Oliver was still inside the address, meaning that they continued their search.”

“Oliver is a repeat thief who has continued to offend without remorse or even attempt to change her behaviour.