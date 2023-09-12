Jailed shoplifter was discovered hiding in a divan bed base by police investigating her Ashington crime spree
32-year-old Samantha Oliver was convicted of nine counts of shoplifting and two counts of attempted shoplifting at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 11.
She was also ordered to pay compensation to victims after helping herself to thousands of pounds worth of goods from shops across Ashington.
Northumbria Police’s search for Oliver led them to an address on Cheshire Close, Ashington, on Saturday, August 9, after a tip from the community.
An initial search of the address showed no sign of Oliver, but officers searched the property again and discovered her hiding in a divan bed base.
She was arrested and charged the same day.
Inspector Nick Went, of Northumbria Police’s harm reduction team, said: “This is a fantastic result for our communities and sees a persistent and repeat offender sent to prison.
“This is one example of what can be achieved through swift and efficient police work, and I am very grateful to our criminal justice colleagues that have supported us with the quick imposition of a custodial sentence.
“A big thanks to the officers involved who trusted their instincts that told them that Oliver was still inside the address, meaning that they continued their search.”
“Oliver is a repeat thief who has continued to offend without remorse or even attempt to change her behaviour.
“Her crime sprees do nothing except leave hard-working businesses out of pocket and I am pleased she has been imprisoned so she can no longer cause disorder amongst the local community.”