Jail for Northumberland man who plagued his community with disorder
A man plaguing his community with disorder has been hauled in front of a judge and jailed after flouting court orders.
Stephen Clazie, 48, has been locked up for a year after breaching both his criminal behaviour order and restraining order.
Northumbria Police have now welcomed his sentence as an “outcome the residents in Berwick deserve” and as proof of “how robustly we take actions against those who breach court orders”.
Officers and residents in the town have been dealing with Clazie and his “disorderly actions” for a number of months and now a judge has ruled in their favour.
Northumbria Police Neighbourhood Sergeant Alan Bogle, who works in Berwick, has commented after the court case about how important this sentence was to the community and the victim of his actions.
He said: “This should reassure victims how robustly we take action against those who breach court orders.
"He has been a reoccurring issue for the community and we have worked tirelessly to bring him before a judge and get an outcome the residents in Berwick deserve.
“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities and we are here to make sure measures are taken to protect and safeguard residents.”
Clazie, of Main Street, Berwick, was convicted of both charges at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court after denying the offences.
Aside from his one-year jail term, he was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £122 to fund victim services.