The seizures, part of the force’s ‘neighbourhood week of action’, also led to the arrest of two people.

So far, a 51-year-old female has been reported for possession of Class C drugs and a 24-year-old male has been reported for possession of cannabis following the stop and searches.

Sergeant Jen Daniels from the Blyth Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “In a bid to tackle ongoing drug related issues, we have conducted patrols in Blyth.

The items seized during stop and searches by Northumbria Police. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

“Following stop and searches of people the team have recovered the illicit items from several different people out and about in our community.

Sergeant Daniels added: “In addition to this we have made two arrests and reported a few people for various different drug related offences.