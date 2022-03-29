Investigation launched into rape at North Tyneside park

Police are investigating a rape at Rising Sun Country Park. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

Police were called to Rising Sun Country Park just after 4pm on Monday, March 28, after a member of the public had found a woman in distress.

Officers attended and a 63-year-old woman said she had been approached by a man, forced to the ground and raped before he made off.

Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson said: "We understand this may cause concern within the community and public safety is absolutely paramount.

"We do have an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance and for people to come forward with information or concerns as the investigation continues.

"The victim is being fully supported and extensive enquiries are underway."