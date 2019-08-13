Images released by police in investigation of burglary in Blyth
Northumbria Police have released images of a woman they would like to speak to after a burglary took place in Cowpen, Blyth.
Shortly after 10.50am on Monday, August 5, police received a report of a burglary at an address on Alwinton Court in Cowpen.
A safe containing an amount of £6,000 was taken from the property and officers have been investigating the burglary since.
Inquiries to identify those responsible are currently ongoing but police have now released an image of a woman they wish to speak to.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
She was seen in the area at the time of the burglary and may be able to assist the police with their investigation.
The woman, or anyone who may know her or her whereabouts, are urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 099266E/19 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.