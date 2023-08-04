Images released as police aim to trace man following burglary at takeaway in Morpeth
At around 8am on Tuesday, July 4, it was reported that a man had used a screwdriver to gain access to Oriental Pearl Chinese Takeaway on Newgate Street.
The offender moved through to the front of the premises before opening the till and stealing money to the value of approximately £150.
The incident was later reported to police and an investigation launched.
A number of inquiries have been on-going since the report was made and as part of these, Northumbria Police has today (Friday) issued images of a man they would like to speak to. He was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information that assists the investigation.
The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on its website, quoting crime reference number 083776P/23.