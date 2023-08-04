Do you recognise this man?

At around 8am on Tuesday, July 4, it was reported that a man had used a screwdriver to gain access to Oriental Pearl Chinese Takeaway on Newgate Street.

The offender moved through to the front of the premises before opening the till and stealing money to the value of approximately £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident was later reported to police and an investigation launched.

A number of inquiries have been on-going since the report was made and as part of these, Northumbria Police has today (Friday) issued images of a man they would like to speak to. He was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information that assists the investigation.