These men were in the area at the time the assault is reported to have taken place and officers believe they may be able to assist the investigation.

Officers have released images of three men they would like to trace following a report of an assault in Northumberland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 1.20am on Monday July 29, Northumbria Police received a report that a man in his 40s had been assaulted in the smoking area outside of Bubbles in John Street, Ashington.

It was reported that an unknown man had approached the victim and tried to begin a verbal argument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim then told the man to go away. However, the man proceeded to punch him in the face.

This man was in the area at the time the assault is reported to have taken place and officers believe he may be able to assist the investigation.

The victim was left on the floor before a number of other men began kicking and stamping on him.

He sustained serious head injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later discharged.

Officers have been carrying out inquiries since the report was first made and have today (Friday) released images of three men they would like to speak to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three men were in the area at the time the assault is reported to have taken place and officers believe they may be able to assist the investigation.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the force’s website or go to www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report – for those unable to contact the force via those ways, call 101.

Please quote reference 088747T/24.