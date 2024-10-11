Images of three men released as officers investigate report of assault in Ashington
At around 1.20am on Monday July 29, Northumbria Police received a report that a man in his 40s had been assaulted in the smoking area outside of Bubbles in John Street, Ashington.
It was reported that an unknown man had approached the victim and tried to begin a verbal argument.
The victim then told the man to go away. However, the man proceeded to punch him in the face.
The victim was left on the floor before a number of other men began kicking and stamping on him.
He sustained serious head injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later discharged.
Officers have been carrying out inquiries since the report was first made and have today (Friday) released images of three men they would like to speak to.
All three men were in the area at the time the assault is reported to have taken place and officers believe they may be able to assist the investigation.
The men, or anyone who recognises them, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the force’s website or go to www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report – for those unable to contact the force via those ways, call 101.
Please quote reference 088747T/24.