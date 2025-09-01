Officers investigating an alleged sexual assault in Northumberland have released images of a man they would like to trace.

Between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Tuesday, August 5, Northumbria Police received a report that a man followed a woman in her 20s as she left The Electrical Wizard pub in Morpeth town centre.

He then put his hand down the back of the woman’s dress, attempting to stroke her back, before leaving the scene.

The man left three scratch marks on the woman’s back. The woman was left shaken by the incident. Extensive enquiries have been on-going by officers since the report was first made.

This man was believed to have been in the area at the time the offence has taken place and officers believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Today (Monday, September 1), they have released images of man they would like to identify in connection with the report.

The man has a distinctive band tattoo on his left wrist.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function and report forms on the force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote crime reference number 089968U/25.