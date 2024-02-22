Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At about 10.40pm on Monday, September 4, 2023, the force received a report that a parcel containing a quantity of cocaine had been found at St George’s Park hospital.

It was reported that the parcel had been left by a person who had been visiting a patient earlier that day.

Following the report, a number of inquiries have been carried out by officers.

One of the images of a woman that Northumbria Police would like to trace.

Today (Thursday), officers have released images of a woman who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

She was seen in the area at the time and officers believe she may have information that could assist their investigation.