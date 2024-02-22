Image of woman released by police investigating report of Class A drugs being left in Morpeth hospital
At about 10.40pm on Monday, September 4, 2023, the force received a report that a parcel containing a quantity of cocaine had been found at St George’s Park hospital.
It was reported that the parcel had been left by a person who had been visiting a patient earlier that day.
Following the report, a number of inquiries have been carried out by officers.
Today (Thursday), officers have released images of a woman who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.
She was seen in the area at the time and officers believe she may have information that could assist their investigation.
The woman, or anyone who knows her, should use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 111389V/23.