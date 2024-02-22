News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Image of woman released by police investigating report of Class A drugs being left in Morpeth hospital

Northumbria Police has released images of a woman that it would like to trace as officers investigate a report of Class A drugs being left in a Morpeth hospital.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 17:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At about 10.40pm on Monday, September 4, 2023, the force received a report that a parcel containing a quantity of cocaine had been found at St George’s Park hospital.

It was reported that the parcel had been left by a person who had been visiting a patient earlier that day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the report, a number of inquiries have been carried out by officers.

Most Popular
One of the images of a woman that Northumbria Police would like to trace.One of the images of a woman that Northumbria Police would like to trace.
One of the images of a woman that Northumbria Police would like to trace.

Today (Thursday), officers have released images of a woman who they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

She was seen in the area at the time and officers believe she may have information that could assist their investigation.

The woman, or anyone who knows her, should use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting crime reference number 111389V/23.