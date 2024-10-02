Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating an assault in Northumberland have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

Northumbria Police received a report that at around 3.40pm on Saturday, September 14, a girl was approached by a man while she was on Plessey Road in Blyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offender then grabbed the victim and attempted to put her in a headlock before she managed to escape. The girl was left uninjured, but shaken by the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of inquiries have been carried out by officers since the report was first made.

This man was in the area at the time the assault is reported to have taken place and officers believe he may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Today (Wednesday), officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was in the area at the time the assault is reported to have taken place and officers believe he may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Witnesses should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat on the force’s website or by going to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report

For those unable to contact the force in those ways, call 101. Please quote crime reference number 109180L/24.