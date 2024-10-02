Image of man released by Northumbria Police officers investigating report of assault in Blyth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northumbria Police received a report that at around 3.40pm on Saturday, September 14, a girl was approached by a man while she was on Plessey Road in Blyth.
The offender then grabbed the victim and attempted to put her in a headlock before she managed to escape. The girl was left uninjured, but shaken by the incident.
A number of inquiries have been carried out by officers since the report was first made.
Today (Wednesday), officers have released an image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.
He was in the area at the time the assault is reported to have taken place and officers believe he may be able to assist with their inquiries.
Witnesses should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat on the force’s website or by going to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report
For those unable to contact the force in those ways, call 101. Please quote crime reference number 109180L/24.