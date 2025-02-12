Officers investigating an assault in Northumberland have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

Shortly after 11pm on Saturday, November 23, Northumbria Police received a report of assault at a premises on John Street in Ashington.

It was reported that a man has repeatedly punched and kicked the victim – a man in his 40s – and forced him to the ground.

The offender was escorted from the scene.

This man is believed to have been in the area at the time the offence is reported to have taken place and may have valuable information that could support the investigation.

The victim was later taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries, where he required surgery for a broken leg.

Various lines of inquiry have been carried out since the report was first made and as part of the ongoing investigation, officers have today (Wednesday) released images of a man they would like to trace.

The man, or anyone who knows him, should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media, or use the live chat or report forms functions on the force’s website.

For those unable to contact the force in those ways, call 101. Please quote reference number 140413M/24.