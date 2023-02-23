The force’s Maritime Policing Unit is working with Border Force to track and stop anyone suspected of illegally bringing goods or people into the country.

Officers searched a vessel from Moerdijk in the Netherlands which docked in Blyth on February 12 as part of the crackdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Border Force checked onboard the vessel while immigration officials conducted crew checks, and Northumbria Police marine specialists investigated underwater for anything untoward.

Northumbria Police and Border Force are working together on the crackdown.

Thankfully, no evidence of illegal activity was found.

Sergeant Simon Falconer from the Maritime Policing Unit said: “We believe fleets are looking to smuggle goods, whether it be drugs, cigarettes or sometimes people, into the UK illegally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These criminals look to target and take advantage of any perceived security weak spots across the North East coastline.

“Our message is simple. This coastline is far from an easy target and alongside our coastal partners, we are committed to taking robust, collaborative action against anyone involved in importation or stowaway offences.

Specialist officers dive under the boat to look for anything untoward.

“This operation is not a one-off and further activity is planned over the coming weeks and months with Border Force so we can ensure our region remains a safe place to live, work and visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force’s Maritime Policing Unit is based in South Tyneside