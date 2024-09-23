Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The identity of a man who sadly died in a suspected assault in North Tyneside can now be confirmed – as a police investigation into his death continues.

Shortly before 5am on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Holly Avenue in the Wallsend area.

Emergency services attended the scene and a man – who can be named as John Smyth, 63, from the Derby area - was found to have sustained serious injuries consistent with being caused by an assault.

Despite the efforts of medics, John, who was born in Glasgow and recently moved to North Tyneside, was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

John’s next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The Force’s Major Investigation Team (MIT) immediately launched a murder investigation and two men – aged 41 and 34 – were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 41-year-old remains in police custody, while the 34-year-old has been released and told he will face no further action.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with John’s family and loved ones following their incredibly tragic loss.

“We continue to offer any support they need, and ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to process the events of the last 36 hours.”

Det Ch Insp Steel added: “Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding John’s death remains ongoing, and we will do all we can to get answers for his family.

“Two men remain in police custody, and we would ask that anyone with information who has not already come forward please contact us.”

Those with information which could assist the investigation should send a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on the Northumbria Police website or complete a crime update form.

For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.

Please quote log number NP-20240922-0195.