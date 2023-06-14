News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness

Husband jailed after fracturing wife's eye socket during argument in Bedlington

A husband who fractured his wife's eye socket after a row broke out over who was liking her Facebook posts has been jailed.
By Alex Storey
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

Richard Jagger, 34, had been drinking from around 7.30am on March 5 before his wife joined him around three hours later at the property in Bedlington.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the pair began arguing before the violence erupted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Bunch, prosecuting, said: "As the morning went on the couple began arguing about people who had liked posts she put on Facebook and who had been sending her messages.

Richard Jagger was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court.Richard Jagger was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court.
Richard Jagger was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court.
Most Popular

"The defendant began to look through her phone without her permission."

The court heard Jagger started to lose his temper and told the woman he was leaving the address.

Mr Bunch said that the woman accepted she tried to slap the defendant on the arm or chest, as he was exiting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Bunch added: "He then pushed her away and thereafter started to punch her to the face below her left eye four to five times.

"She was forced to hide her head in a settee."

A neighbour's attention was alerted to the incident when Jagger asked them for a lift, and the police were called shortly afterwards.

Jagger, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm.

The court heard that, at the time, he was also under a suspended sentence period for assaulting the same victim and an offence of criminal damage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Afterwards, the woman said she felt "anxious and scared" that Jagger would assault her again.

Mark Styles, mitigating, said: "The defendant struggled with substance misuse.

"He's been in custody for two months now and has had time to reflect on his situation.

"Things went badly wrong around the Christmas period. His father-in-law passed away and his own grandfather died shortly thereafter."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking into account the suspended sentence, Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC jailed him for one year and five months.