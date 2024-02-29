The house on Bluebell Close was targeted early in the morning on Thursday, February 29 at the same time as a raid in South Shields and one in Sherburn, near Durham.

Searches of the properties uncovered suspected Class B drugs, a large quantity of cash, drug paraphernalia, and a large zombie knife.

Three men, aged 29, 31, and 32, were also arrested during the operation on suspicion of importation drug offences and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs. They remain in police custody.

The operation was conducted by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) and involved Northumbria Police, National Crime Agency, and Durham Police officers.

Detective Inspector Martin from NEROCU said: “This is exactly the type of partnership activity that will continue as part of Operation Sentinel, which is our region-wide response to tackling serious and organised crime.

“The investigation and arrests reaffirm our zero tolerance approach to drugs and our commitment to rooting out criminality within our communities.

“Drug supply often funds other areas of organised crime such as child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, modern slavery, and illegal gun importation, so tackling drug crime is vital.

“Drugs and those looking to profit from these illicit activities have no place in our communities and we remain committed to dismantling these organised criminal operations and ensuring those believed to be involved get an early call from us.

“We urge anyone who has information of this type of offending, or has concerns about someone’s behaviour, to come forward and report it.”

1 . Screenshot 2024-02-29 17.40.29.jpg The homes were targeted in early hours raids. (Photo by NEROCU)

2 . MixCollage-29-Feb-2024-05-42-PM-9007.jpg Cash and a zombie knife were seized during the operation. (Photo by NEROCU)