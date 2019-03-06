Homes evacuated after 'hazardous substances' found

A cordon has been set up and homes evacuated after potentially hazardous substances were found in Glanton.

Police were called to an address in South View at 8.58pm last night after being alerted to a fire by Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

A number of what police described as potentially hazardous substances were found inside the property and a 17-year-old male was arrested. He is currently in police custody.

A cordon is in place as a precaution and a small number of homes have been evacuated.

A police spokesman said: "An investigation is ongoing to identify the substances. Officers remain in the area to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to residents.

"There is no wider threat to the public. Anyone with concerns is asked to speak to a nearby officer.."