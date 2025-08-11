Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has visited Northumbria Police to see domestic abuse specialists in a 999 control room.

She visited the Ponteland police headquarters to learn about a pioneering project aimed at ensuring victims of domestic abuse receive more specialist support. Earlier this year the Force became one of five across the country to take part in the Home Office project 'Raneem’s Law'.

The project was established in memory of Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem, who were murdered by Raneem’s ex-husband in the West Midlands in August 2018 after a number of reports were made to police relating to her safety.

The scheme – which builds on support already in place in Northumbria’s call centre – introduces independent domestic abuse specialists into call centres to ensure calls for help are assessed by experts in their field and then managed and responded to appropriately.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper with Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine and Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth.

The Home Secretary said: “Raneem and Khaola lost their lives that night because no one came - even though Raneem called 999 four times. That is why it is so vital we have domestic abuse specialists in 999 control rooms to ensure women are never let down like that again.

"I want to thank Nour Norris for turning her grief at their loss into a vital campaign for change, and I am glad she can now see the real difference that Raneem's Law will make to women in Northumbria and beyond. We cannot bring Raneem and Khaola back but we can ensure their story helps save the lives of others and that is the true importance of what we have seen here today."

The project has been running in Northumbria for six months and has already proved its worth.

In that time, two specialists in Domestic Abuse have been working in the Force’s call centres and on average there have been more than 50 cases every month where the specialists have become involved in a call for service and enhanced the Force’s response.

One recent example involved a report sent to Northumbria Police’s website from a vulnerable elderly victim describing decades of abuse.

Thanks to the domestic abuse specialists’ knowledge, the report was assessed, a response plan was produced, a domestic abuse charity was contacted and support plan was put in place.

The suspect was arrested and the victim was taken to a safe location – all in less than two hours of the website form being received.

In addition to the live-time responding, the specialists have helped deliver training to more than 200 call centre staff.

Rachel Walters, Head of Northumbria Police Police’s Communication Centre, said: “The results we’ve seen across the past six months demonstrate how having these specialists on board has only strengthened our response – ensuring people are receiving the best possible service."

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “Tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG) is up there as a key priority in Northumbria and I welcome the measures brought in by Government like Raneem’s Law dedicated to helping with this.

“It was an honour to be able to show the Home Secretary how this is being delivered in our area.”