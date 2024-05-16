Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Holy Island fisherman has landed a hefty fine for retaining egg bearing lobsters.

Paul Douglas appeared before magistrates in Newcastle and pleaded guilty to two breaches of national fisheries legislation aimed at protecting key species along the Northumberland coast.

The case was brought against Mr Douglas by the Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) who manage the inshore fishery along the Northumberland and North Tyneside coastline.

During the hearing, Andrew Oliver prosecuting on behalf of NIFCA, informed the court that on both November 16, 2023 and January 16, 2024, enforcement officers from NIFCA had conducted inspections on Mr Douglas’s catch and vessel.

NIFCA patrol vessel St Aidan at the Farne Islands.

Mr Douglas, the owner/skipper of the commercial fishing vessel Scarlet Cord R7, was found to have had prohibited egg bearing lobsters in his catch on both occasions.

Tests later performed on one of the lobsters showed that although there was only a limited number of eggs still present, the remainder that would have also been attached had not naturally hatched.

On each offence, Mr Douglas admitted fishing and retaining two berried lobsters contrary to the Lobster and Crawfish (Prohibition of Fishing and Landing) Order 2000 and the Sea Fish Conservation Act 1967.

He was ordered to pay a total of £2,690 made up of a £960 fine of £960, a £384 victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £1,350.

Nick Weir, lead enforcement officer for NIFCA, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision.

He stating: "The authority is pleased that the court recognises the importance of enforcing conservation measures within our district. The shellfish fishery is vital for fishers in the district and allowing lobsters to breed successfully helps to ensure stocks can be maintained.