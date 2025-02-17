A holiday site provider has been prosecuted by Northumberland County Council for a second time.

Eric Anderson is the operator of Budle Farm Campsite and three holiday lets at Budle Cottages, near Bamburgh, which received untreated drinking water from a spring source.

He pleaded guilty to two charges in contravention of The Private Water Supplies (England) Regulations, 2016 at Newcastle Magistrates Court on February 13.

In 2023, officers from the council’s environmental protection team carried out a routine water sampling test at the campsite which was found to be contaminated with bacteria and not fit for public consumption.

An enforcement notice was served requiring Mr Anderson to place signage at all publicly accessible drinking water taps advising consumers to boil water prior to consumption or otherwise direct consumers to an alternative clean supply of drinking water. The enforcement notice also required him to install a suitable water treatment system and to ensure that the installation was carried out by a competent water safety professional.

Mr Anderson did not comply with either of the requirements and in February 2024, appeared in court for the first time where he pleaded guilty to the two offences of failing to comply with the requirements of a Regulation 18 notice served.

After this first prosecution, Mr Anderson still failed to install a suitable water treatment system so the council once again instigated legal proceedings against him.

Following the case being listed at the court, Mr Anderson then installed a water treatment system.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member with responsibility for looking after our communities said: “We always aim to support local businesses across the county but despite a first court appearance, Mr Anderson continually failed to adhere to the legal notice he was served and had a complete disregard for public health which I find very worrying.

“The campsite and holiday lets could be used by families with young children who would be at particular risk from drinking heavily contaminated water which could result in serious health consequences.

“We hope this second prosecution serves as a warning that we will take a tough stance against anyone who thinks they are above the law and puts public health and safety at risk.

Mr Anderson was fined £1,250 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge and costs of £946.17.