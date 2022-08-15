Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMP Northumberland, where Shaun Hughes was an inmate.

Shaun Hughes, a heroin addict, died of respiratory failure caused by "the effects of a combination of drugs".

The 34-year-old was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for burglary, driving offences, and possession of class C drugs in January 2015.

On March 19, 2016, at 3.40pm, staff at the jail noticed that Hughes' mum had passed a package to him during a visit and, although they intervened immediately, he swallowed the package during a struggle.

Hughes and his mother told wardens that the package contained drugs.

At 4.35pm, he was taken back to his cell and staff recorded that he should be observed once every hour. A nurse reviewed him immediately after the restraint and again in his cell at 5.40pm and assessed that he was "fit and well".

However, the nurse did not arrange for Hughes to be observed by staff and he was last seen to at around 5.45pm. He was not checked during the rest of the evening or overnight and was found unresponsive in his cell at 5.57am. He was pronounced dead at 6.47am.

The ombudsman, Sue McAlister, concluded that he should have been taken to hospital after he was seen swallowing the package. She has also raised concerns that there has been 12 other deaths at the jail since Hughes' death – two of which were drugs-related.

Her report said there were "no clear procedures in place" at Northumberland to deal with incidents like this, adding: “There were some deficiencies in the emergency response. I am concerned that this has continued to be an issue.”

She has made a number of recommendations, including ensuring that healthcare staff manage prisoners' risk after swallowing a package containing drugs. The prison has also been advised to show evidence that there is now clear guidance for staff on what to do when prisoners swallow packages containing drugs.

A spokesman for the jail said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Hughes and his family.