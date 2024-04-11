Hipsburn woman admits drink driving charge after being stopped by police in Alnwick
Zoe Meston, 28, of South View, Hipsburn, admitted the charge when she appeared at Berwick Magistrates’ Court.
Magistrates heard the defendant, a care worker, was stopped by police in the Taylor Drive area of Alnwick on March 3.
She provided a positive breath test of 44mg alc/100ml breath. The legal limit is 35mg.
Ian O’Rourke, defending, said: “She had been at the Queens Head pub in Alnwick and thought she was okay to drive but she wasn’t. It seems someone reported her to the police and she was stopped.
"She was on her way home when she was stopped. There were no aggravating factors or bad driving. It was a mistake that she bitterly regrets making.”
She was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £200 fine, £80 surcharge and £85 costs.