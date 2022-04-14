Heroic police dog Hector nabs drugs suspect

Hector the police dog, who helped his handler catch a drugs suspect in Blyth.

Shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, April 12, officers attended Claremont Terrace in Blyth following reports of suspicious activity.

A member of the public said they had seen a group of people, equipped with a ladder, clambering through a window of an address.

Within minutes of the call, officers descended on the property and discovered a large cannabis farm, consisting of several hundred plants.

Three people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, but a fourth suspect ran off. Police dog Hector and his handler were therefore drafted in and after scouring the area, the pair found the wanted man.

He was also placed under arrest and further inquiries led police to a second house nearby where another cannabis farm was found.

A woman was found at the second address and also arrested.

Sergeant Adam Fegan, of Northumbria Police’s Dog Section, said: “I want to thank the member of the public who spotted something they believed to be suspicious and absolutely did the right thing by getting in touch.

“Thanks to their detailed report, we were able to send officers to the scene within minutes and make a number of arrests – as well as locate two suspected drug operations.

“This positive and swift outcome is the result of some fantastic teamwork between officers, the public and of course police dog Hector, who earned plenty of treats after his shift.“This is another case that highlights the outstanding contribution of our police animals to everyday policing as we all endeavour to ensure the North East remains as safe a place as it possibly can be.

“We hope this robust response reassures the public and highlights the dedication of our officers and animals to keep you safe.”

Northumbria Police trains pups across a range of departments, from firearm support to forensics and drug detection.

The dog section comprises German Shepherds, malinois and labradors, as well as Dutch herders and cocker and springer spaniels.