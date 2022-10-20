Widespread trouble flared when members of North East Frontline Patriots, Protect the Monument from Black Lives Matter and other groups, including Hells Angels and veterans, attended the organised demonstration in Newcastle in June 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard both groups stated they planned a "peaceful" protest and the counter demonstrators claimed they were there to protect Grey's Monument.

But prosecutor Jolyon Perks told the court from about 2pm that day, parts of the crowd became hostile and violent and police officers, dogs and horses were injured, as well as members of the public.

Gary Richardson has kept his freedom after admitting violent disorder.

Objects including glass bottles, metal cans and smoke grenades were thrown.

The disorder resulted in a number of officers, police dogs and horses sustaining injuries, as well as a 17-year-old protester, who was taken to hospital with a head injury after she was struck by a bottle.

Vandals also daubed the monument with graffiti and litter was strewn around the area.

Hell's Angel Gary Richardson, 51, of Gloucester Lodge Cottages, Blyth, was at the "front line" of the counter protest and admitted violent disorder.

The court heard he refused to disperse when ordered and was "pushing police officers" during the trouble.

He also tried to pull a friend out of an officer's grip and "recklessly" left the constable with an injury to his lip.

Judge Edward Bindloss told the court: "Counter protesters were the main source of trouble, they were the main reason for the violent disorder, they were the biggest problem for the police, they were the largest violent contingent."

Judge Bindloss said more than 30 people, from both factions, have been sentenced for their involvement in the trouble so far and most have gone to jail.

A total of 38 people were charged with violent disorder – 34 men and two women, as well as two teenagers.

However, the judge said Richardson had never been in trouble before, was of positive character with a good work record and had significant medical problems which required specialist care.