Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Damian Antony Brett, from Ashington, and Kerrie Ann Scott, from Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, were issued with community protection warnings, followed by community protection notices, by Northumberland County Council’s public protection environmental enforcement team.

Household waste was accumulated at Brett’s property on Beatrice Street and Scott’s on King George’s Road, and became eyesores for neighbours, foul smelling, and attracted disease-spreading vermin, thus becoming a health risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council officers issued the notices after multiple complaints, which gave Brett and Scott a time period to have the waste disposed of. Both had access to weekly bin collections but the waste remained in their gardens.

The offending waste on Beatrice Street (left) and King George's Road (right). (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

The council eventually removed the waste and claimed back its costs at court when prosecuting them both for failing to comply with a community protection notice, which is a criminal offence.

Neither attended their respective hearings at Newcastle Magistrates Court, held on Friday, April 12, but both were found guilty in their absence.

The court fined Brett £660 and ordered him to pay costs of £557.55, which includes £206.96 for the council’s works in default, and a victim surcharge of £264, bringing the total financial penalty to £1,481.55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott must pay a £660 fine, costs of £907.16, including £573.32 for works in default, and a victim surcharge of £264, which totals £1,831.16.

Councillor Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for communities, vowed the local authority’s “crackdown on environmental crime” would continue.

He said: “These recent court cases show that we are very serious about using all our powers to tackle the issue and make sure those responsible always face consequences.

“The majority of residents take great pride in their homes, gardens, and communities, and they should not have their lives blighted by the selfish actions of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers are not unreasonable, but despite their best efforts, using reason and then legal warnings, the waste remained and no contact was made with the council.