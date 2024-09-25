Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The gravestone of a teenager who was tragically killed in Northumberland has been vandalised.

Bethany Fisher died at the scene of the collision on Victoria Terrace, Bedlington, in the early hours of August 19, 2017, after celebrating her 19th birthday.

She was a passenger in a car which collided with a number of parked vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was sentenced to six years behind bars at Newcastle Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and a string of other offences.

Bethany Fisher and her vandalised gravestone.

Bethany was laid to rest at Netherton Lane Cemetery in Bedlington, and her gravestone was vandalised the day before her birthday, and two days before the seventh anniversary of her death.

Isabelle Easson, Bethany’s mother, said: “We have to live with the heartbreak of losing our beautiful girl each and every day.

“Time will never heal these wounds, and now our suffering has been made worse by this horrendous act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whoever is responsible for causing our family such distress at what is always the most difficult time of the year for us is utterly heartless.”

Police received a report of criminal damage at the cemetery which is understood to have been committed between 11pm on August 15 and midday on August 16.

A full investigation has been launched, and officers are now appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Inspector Wayne Daniels, of Northumbria Police, said: “This act of vandalism at Bethany’s grave – a place where loved ones come to remember their beloved daughter, sister and friend – is an abhorrent crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would urge anyone who has any information about what has happened, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward.”

Witnesses should contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Force website or by going to https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

For those unable to contact the Force in those ways, call 101.

Please quote crime reference number 096827A/24.