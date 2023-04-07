News you can trust since 1854
Heartbroken family pay loving tribute to Sheldon Flanighan who was killed outside Cramlington pub

The family of a man who was killed outside a Cramlington pub have paid tribute to him.

By Charlie Watson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 2 min read
Northumberland man Sheldon Flanighan was killed outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington on Saturday.Northumberland man Sheldon Flanighan was killed outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington on Saturday.
Northumberland man Sheldon Flanighan was killed outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington on Saturday.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died as a result of injuries sustained when he was struck by a van, alongside another man, outside the Bay Horse at around 10pm on April 1.

The other man was rushed to hospital where he remains.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched, with three people arrested and charged in the hours which followed.

Sheldon’s family have issued a statement, praising the man they say "touched the lives of many”.

The tribute reads: “A dearly loved father to Calvin and Joe, a beloved son to Eleanor and Brian, and an adored brother to Julia and Sharon.

“Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room, and a heart that saw the good in everyone. This personality endeared Sheldon to our family, his ambulance service colleagues, the golfing community, and his life-long friends from Northumberland and the wider North East.

“His devotion to his sons, his close family and life-long friends, together with his total commitment and duty to the North East Ambulance service, strongly reflects the dedicated father and wholehearted community man that Sheldon was.

“For those who knew Sheldon, it feels impossible to imagine life without him. We are all united in mourning.

“Sheldon touched the lives of many, once met, never forgotten and we are richer for knowing him. His legacy will live on through us all.”

Sheldon’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers at this time, and although three people have appeared in court in connection with his death, inquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 or use the Northumbria Police Tell Us Something page online, quoting log NP-20230401-1194.

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth; David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea; and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, have all been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The defendants appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday via video-link from prison. They spoke only to confirm their names.

Judge Paul Sloan KC set a provisional trial date for October 3 and a plea hearing is due to take place next month.