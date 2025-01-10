Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A substantial quantity of illicit tobacco and cigarettes have been seized by Trading Standards officers from a location in south east Northumberland.

Following intelligence, Trading Standards officers with Northumberland County Council attended a business location where they discovered and seized 8,875 pouches of illicit Turner tobacco along with 76,000 illicit cigarettes with a potential retail value of over £400,000.

A criminal investigation into the suppliers of the tobacco and cigarettes is now underway.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, cabinet member with responsibility for Looking after our Communities said: “This illicit tobacco and cigarettes were destined to be sold across Northumberland.

Cigarettes seized by Trading Standards officers in Northumberland.

"A seizure of this size will make a huge impact on the organised crime gangs who were set to profit from it and will significantly disrupt the illicit tobacco supply chain across our region.

“I hope this sends out a strong and clear message, that we will not tolerate this criminal activity and there is no hiding place. We will find you.“

The sale of cheap tobacco is not a victimless crime. It discourages people from quitting smoking and encourages young people to start smoking from an early age. Buying cheap tobacco also fills the pockets of organised criminal gangs who are behind it.

“It is important that people come forward with any information they have about the supply of illicit tobacco in Northumberland. Any information will be treated in strict confidence and can also be supplied to us anonymously through ‘Keep It Out’ reporting channels,” added Cllr Stewart.

The Keep It Out is a campaign which is being run by Fresh, a regional tobacco control programme hosted by County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust and backed by Northumberland County Council.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh and Balance said: “Tackling illegal tobacco is vital as part of efforts to make smoking history for future generations and help reduce the misery of smoking-related diseases such as lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. This is more excellent work from Northumberland County Council’s trading standards to take it off the streets.”

Information about illegal tobacco can be reported anonymously online at www.keepitout.co.uk or by phoning 0300 999 0000. Reports can also be made directly and in confidence by email to [email protected] or by phoning 01670 623870.