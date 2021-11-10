Hadston and Haltwhistle residents urged to help stop drug dealers causing harm

The campaign, which follows a number of drug issues in the local area, aims to boost reporting via the Crimestoppers charity, especially from those people who are reluctant to speak to the police directly.

The campaign, funded by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner and supported by Northumberland County Council, will feature on social media and run for four weeks.

Ruth McNee, North East regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “We know it can be difficult when talking about crime, especially if it’s close to home.

"However, the harm caused means it’s best to speak up – either directly to the police if you don’t mind giving your personal details, or completely anonymously via our charity, Crimestoppers.

“We want to ensure people who live, work or visit this beautiful part of Northumberland know they can trust us with any crime information. We’re here to help.”

Visit Crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555111.

