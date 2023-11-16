Gold and jewellery stolen from homes in Blyth, Seaton Sluice, and Whitley Bay in burglary crime wave
The North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) has been handling burglary reports from Blyth, Seaton Sluice, and Whitley Bay this month, as well as from Westerhope in Newcastle.
The reports include large quantities of valuable jewellery, including items of sentimental value, being stolen from homes.
Police are asking members of the public to take precautions while investigations into the thefts continue, particularly people who follow the tradition of passing down gold jewellery to younger generations of their family as a gift.
Detective Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson from the NEROCU said: “Some families who have large collections of valuable jewellery, and in particular high value gold, have been targeted by criminals in the past.
“Burglary is a very personal crime and having pieces of jewellery stolen that are of enormous sentimental value can be incredibly distressing for victims.
“As darker nights approach, we often see an increase in burglaries.
“Burglars tend to target houses that appear empty, particularly if they are not very well-secured. Taking basic steps to secure your home and your belongings is crucial to protect them.”
Police advice includes keeping windows and doors locked, using a burglar alarm system and security lighting, and using strong social media privacy settings so burglars cannot use your profile to target you.
They also advise using a bank safe deposit box or a good safe bolted to a brick wall to store items and ensuring all items are photographed with a written description and added to an insurance policy.