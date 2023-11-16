News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Gold and jewellery stolen from homes in Blyth, Seaton Sluice, and Whitley Bay in burglary crime wave

Police have issued a warning to Northumberland and North Tyneside residents after jewellery and high-value gold items were stolen during a series of burglaries in recent weeks.
By Craig Buchan
Published 16th Nov 2023, 15:29 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 15:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) has been handling burglary reports from Blyth, Seaton Sluice, and Whitley Bay this month, as well as from Westerhope in Newcastle.

The reports include large quantities of valuable jewellery, including items of sentimental value, being stolen from homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are asking members of the public to take precautions while investigations into the thefts continue, particularly people who follow the tradition of passing down gold jewellery to younger generations of their family as a gift.

Most Popular
Police are advising the public to take precautions after a number of recent burglaries. (Photo by Northumbria Police)Police are advising the public to take precautions after a number of recent burglaries. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
Police are advising the public to take precautions after a number of recent burglaries. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Detective Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson from the NEROCU said: “Some families who have large collections of valuable jewellery, and in particular high value gold, have been targeted by criminals in the past.

“Burglary is a very personal crime and having pieces of jewellery stolen that are of enormous sentimental value can be incredibly distressing for victims.

“As darker nights approach, we often see an increase in burglaries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Burglars tend to target houses that appear empty, particularly if they are not very well-secured. Taking basic steps to secure your home and your belongings is crucial to protect them.”

Police advice includes keeping windows and doors locked, using a burglar alarm system and security lighting, and using strong social media privacy settings so burglars cannot use your profile to target you.

They also advise using a bank safe deposit box or a good safe bolted to a brick wall to store items and ensuring all items are photographed with a written description and added to an insurance policy.