Gavin Mullen has been jailed for four years.

Gavin Mullen, 25, flagged down the vehicle and pulled out a Stanley knife while demanding cash.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during the confrontation in May, Mullen hit the driver in the face after he pulled up to a stop in Choppington.

Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter said that Mr Elliot had activated his protective Perspex screen when he spotted Mullen holding the knife.

However, Mullen began striking the screen, in the presence of around eight passengers on the bus.

Ms Slaughter said: "He said 'give me the f****** money'. The defendant grabbed the complainant's phone from under the Perspex screen.

"He tried to retrieve his phone by pushing his door open and grabbed the defendant but he was unable to.

"The defendant then punched him in the face."

The court heard that a neighbour of the defendant had witnessed him in a struggle with the bus driver and she stepped in to pull him off.

Ms Slaughter added: "The defendant was arrested on the 18th of May, the following day.

"He made off from police and had to be taken to Cramlington Hospital. The defendant attempted to escape by climbing into a ceiling space in a toilet cubicle."

As a result, damage to the tiling was caused and he also later broke a computer mouse cable in police custody while waiting to be interviewed a few days later.

In a victim impact statement, the bus driver, who had suffered cuts to his hand and finger during the incident, said he still hadn't returned to work two months afterwards.

The driver said: "I genuinely believed he was trying to stab me.

"I considered changing work because I didn't want that area anymore. I'm terrified about what happened. I may seek advice from a doctor as regards to my back if it does not get any better.

"I actively avoid where it happened. I'm still in shock that it happened."

The court also heard that previously, in October 2020, Mullen entered the property of his ex-girlfriend in the middle of the night, despite a verbal agreement in place that he would not attend.

Ms Slaughter said: "She heard the sound of a window smashing. She went downstairs and took her son with her.

"The defendant then appeared in the living room and was demanding her bank card. The defendant then punched the TV and pulled it from the wall."

He then left the address but in total, caused around £260 worth of damage.

Mullen, of Hunns Buildings, Choppington, pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of a bladed article, and three counts of criminal damage.

Tony Cornberg, mitigating, said his client had been making good progress while in custody and was now drug-free after spending the past four months behind bars.Mr Cornberg added: "He has, for the first time in his life, found work.

"It's a shame it had to be in the prison estate.

"There's a whole life ahead of him if he wants it. When he gets out he tells me he wants to get his head down."

Mr Recorder James Wood KC told Mullen: "You have seven previous convictions for nine offences. Your first was when you were 12 in 2007 for common assault.

"You've been in custody since May. I've listened carefully to what Mr Cornberg has said on your behalf.

“I certainly come to the conclusion that prison is appropriate. The offence was committed while on bail and under the influence of drugs."