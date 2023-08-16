Christopher Phillips.

The force has confirmed his identity this afternoon (Wednesday). Christopher Phillips’ next of kin are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

A murder investigation into Christopher’s death is underway and a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

At 9am on Monday (August 14), police officers were alerted by the North East Ambulance Service that a man had sustained serious head injuries at Tennyson Court, just off Sunderland Road, in the Felling area of Gateshead.

Emergency services attended and found the 40-year-old. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We continue to support Christopher’s family, who are understandably devastated at this time.

“I would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with Christopher’s passing.

“We are determined to get the answers that they deserve and our inquiries remain on-going.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out inquiries and I would like to thank the local community for their co-operation, as well as all those who have so far assisted our investigation.

“If anyone believes they have further information that they think could assist our inquiries, then please get in touch.”