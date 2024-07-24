Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vandals responsible for repeated attacks on a community allotment have been warned their behaviour will not be tolerated.

That was the message from local ward councillor Scott Dickinson after a spate of incidents that has seen greenhouses and shed windows smashed at the Karbon Homes allotments in Hadston.

Cllr Dickinson, who represents the Druridge Bay ward on Northumberland County Council, said one person had been forced to replace almost 20 panes of glass.

Northumbria Police are investigating the issue with support from Karbon Homes. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police.

Cllr Scott Dickinson with one of the damaged greenhouses (inset).

Cllr Dickinson said: “It’s just totally mindless. We’ve got people who would rather just sit in a wooden shed and be anti-social, they’re just smashing the allotments up.

“There’s more empty allotments now than occupied because people are just losing the will. One gentleman has replaced 19 panes of glass from his greenhouse.

“It’s something we never have in Hadston on any great scale, we’ve done huge amounts of work. We don’t tolerate this type of behaviour.

“Broken glass brings the mindset that you can do what you want.”

Cllr Dickinson also said Karbon needed to “play their part”.

Kelly Taylor, Assistant Director of Housing at Karbon Homes, said: “We’re aware of the incidents of anti-social behaviour (ASB) at the allotments at Hadston and it’s something we’re taking very seriously.

“As this is vandalism in an open area, the police are leading on the investigation and we are supporting the police in every way we can. In partnership, we have moved forward with an Acceptable Behaviour Agreement (ABA) for one of our tenants living in the area, whose child is one of the known perpetrators of the ASB at the allotments.

“The safety and wellbeing of our allotment tenants is a top priority for us, and we are in the process of arranging a community meeting with the tenants, ourselves, the police and other key community stakeholders, to discuss what can be done to get the allotments safe and free from ASB again as soon as possible.”

An Acceptable Behaviour Contract (ABC) also known as an Acceptable Behaviour Agreement (ABA) is a voluntary written agreement which is signed by an individual committing anti-social behaviour. In signing the contract, the individual is agreeing to abide by the terms specified and to work with the relevant support agencies.

If breached, it can be used as evidence to illustrate that enforcement action is required as the non-legal tools have been unable to successfully tackle the problem

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “In recent months we have received a number of reports of criminal damage at allotments in the Hadston area of Morpeth. This has included vandalism and reports of greenhouses being smashed after stones were thrown at them.

“Enquiries into the reports are ongoing and we are now looking with the support of partner organisations to implement an Acceptable Behaviour Agreement with a person whose child is believed to be one of those responsible for the incidents.