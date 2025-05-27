Government funding is set to boost efforts to tackle rural crime in Northumberland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Home Office has awarded £800,000 to the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU) and the National Wildlife Crime Unit.

The funds will enhance cross-force collaboration, bolster the use of technology and data, and improve the ability to target organised crime groups involved in these illegal activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria’s Rural Crime Team has been working closely with the NRCU investigating the theft of a large number of GPS units in the Morpeth area. The NRCU recently tracked a suspect down and Northumbria Police’s Rural Crime Team was able to make an arrest.

Officers carrying out a vehicle stop in Alnwick as part of Operation Checkpoint. Picture: Northumbria OPCC

The male arrested was linked to an international organised crime gang that was subsequently charged with a number of offences with a large number of GPS units recovered.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, recently joined officers as part of Operation Checkpoint in Alnwick to see first-hand some of the force’s activity to tackle rural crime.

She said: “Our police force services some of the largest rural areas in the country and so I welcome the recent investment to specifically tackle crime in such areas and protect our farmers and rural communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers have been telling me how the NRCU’s knowledge, enthusiasm and support is invaluable and plays a key role in supporting our efforts to keep our rural communities safe and combat criminality in these areas.

PCC Susan Dungworth and Inspector Garry Neill of Northumbria Police's Rural Crime Team. Picture: Northumbria OPCC

“By giving extra funding to this unit shows that we have a government that is determined to ensure its Safer Streets Mission applies to all communities, no matter where they live – this can only be a good thing for Northumbria and its people.”

Minister for Crime and Policing Dame Diana Johnson said: “When you report a crime, it should be properly investigated, with victims having faith that justice will be delivered and criminals punished.

“But too often victims of crime in rural communities have been left feeling undervalued and isolated, whether it be famers having equipment or livestock stolen, or villages targeted by car thieves and county lines gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new funding, alongside the forthcoming Rural and Wildlife Crime Strategy and our Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, will help deliver the change rural communities deserve.”

Northumbria Police superintendent Andy Huddleston, who heads up the NRCU, said: “I am grateful to the Policing Minister for both her support of the NRCU and the critical funding she has provided.”

He added: "Rural crime has a truly devastating impact on victims and their livelihoods, and there is no place for this form of criminality whatsoever in our communities.

"Operation Checkpoint always delivers results - and that is down to the fantastic teamwork between all of the Forces, officers, and volunteers who dedicate their time and efforts into making it a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Checkpoint is one of a number of our rural operations alongside partners and volunteers which form part of our robust response to rural crime

"However, our hard work does not stop here and we all look forward to maintaining our efforts to ensure all of our rural communities remain safe places to live, work and visit.”